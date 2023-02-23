Calculating The Fair Value Of GUH Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GUH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, GUH Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.42

GUH Holdings Berhad's RM0.44 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

GUH Holdings Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -365%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of GUH Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GUH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM11.0m RM12.0m RM12.8m RM13.6m RM14.4m RM15.1m RM15.7m RM16.4m RM17.1m RM17.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 11.20% Est @ 8.91% Est @ 7.31% Est @ 6.19% Est @ 5.40% Est @ 4.85% Est @ 4.47% Est @ 4.20% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.88% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM9.6 RM9.2 RM8.6 RM8.0 RM7.4 RM6.8 RM6.2 RM5.7 RM5.2 RM4.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM72m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM18m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM174m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM174m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM47m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM118m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GUH Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.316. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GUH Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine GUH's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GUH.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For GUH Holdings Berhad, we've put together three relevant aspects you should explore:

