Calculating The Fair Value Of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Does the February share price for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$362.2m

US$275.4m

US$347.9m

US$330.0m

US$329.4m

US$330.2m

US$331.9m

US$334.2m

US$337.0m

US$340.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x5

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ -0.17%

Est @ 0.23%

Est @ 0.50%

Est @ 0.70%

Est @ 0.83%

Est @ 0.93%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%

US$339

US$242

US$286

US$254

US$238

US$223

US$210

US$199

US$188

US$177

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.4b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$340m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.2%) = US$6.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.2b÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= US$3.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$5.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£17.3, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hikma Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Hikma Pharmaceuticals, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should assess:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Hikma Pharmaceuticals that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does HIK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • REACT Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: UK£0.001 loss per share (vs UK£0.001 profit in FY 2021)

    REACT Group ( LON:REAT ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£13.7m (up 78% from FY 2021). Net...

  • BP Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    BP ( LON:BP. ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$246.4b (up 57% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • Palm.hr raises $5M, embarks on MENA growth

    A few years ago, Richard Schrems was working as a human resources consultant in Riyadh, and at one point sought to implement a tech-solution for his clients to help them better their huge teams, but couldn’t find a localized solution. Schrems told TechCrunch he needed a system that was employee-focused, but found many of the HR software he interacted with to be “very complex”, with “a lot of features, a lot of functionalities focused on making life easier for HR managers”, but with little regard for ease of use by employees. Driven to bridge the gap, in 2019, Schrems (CEO) teamed up with Christoph Czichna (COO) and Dragan Nikolic (CPO), to launch Palm.hr, based out of Riyadh and whose clients include Hala, Thmanyah, the Saudi Venture Capital Company, Mozn, Jeeny, Rabbit.

  • Alumasc Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.13 (vs UK£0.14 in 1H 2022)

    Alumasc Group ( LON:ALU ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£45.0m (up 5.4% from 1H 2022). Net...

  • The past five years for Indus Gas (LON:INDI) investors has not been profitable

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Top song, show, movie when LeBron James scored his first NBA points

    How much was a gallon of gas when LeBron James scored his first career points in 2003? What was the top cell phone? How many Blockbuster stores were open? Heres what things looked like back then.

  • US sources insist Chinese balloon was military

    US intelligence sources tell media the balloon was spying on US and allied defence capabilities.

  • Sri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says

    Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes to extricate the country from its economic crisis by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday. The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people has been struggling with its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We have now been able to increase the foreign reserves which had fallen to zero up to $500 million."

  • US-China trade hits record high despite rising tensions

    Imports and exports between the world's two biggest economies totalled more than $690bn last year.

  • Five takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech

    The US president called for unity but also provoked Republican heckles. Here's what you need to know.

  • 5 Times Republicans Couldn’t Stop Heckling During Biden’s State Of The Union Speech

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was on nonstop shushing duty.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.