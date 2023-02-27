Calculating The Fair Value Of Infoline Tec Group Berhad (KLSE:INFOTEC)

Key Insights

Infoline Tec Group Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.79 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.87 share price, Infoline Tec Group Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -79%, Infoline Tec Group Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Does the February share price for Infoline Tec Group Berhad (KLSE:INFOTEC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Infoline Tec Group Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM14.2m RM17.5m RM20.6m RM23.4m RM25.8m RM27.9m RM29.9m RM31.7m RM33.3m RM34.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 32.11% Est @ 23.55% Est @ 17.55% Est @ 13.36% Est @ 10.42% Est @ 8.37% Est @ 6.93% Est @ 5.92% Est @ 5.22% Est @ 4.72% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM12.7 RM14.1 RM14.8 RM15.1 RM14.9 RM14.5 RM13.9 RM13.2 RM12.4 RM11.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM137m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM35m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM450m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM450m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM150m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM288m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Infoline Tec Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.002. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Infoline Tec Group Berhad, we've compiled three additional items you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Infoline Tec Group Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

