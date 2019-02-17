Calculating The Fair Value Of Ipsen S.A. (EPA:IPN)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Ipsen S.A. (EPA:IPN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €485.88 €588.47 €653.08 €677.00 €764.71 Source Analyst x10 Analyst x9 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.96% Present Value Discounted @ 8.15% €449.28 €503.15 €516.33 €494.92 €516.93

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €2.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €765m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.7%) = €10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €10b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €7.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €9.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €115.8. Compared to the current share price of €125.1, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

ENXTPA:IPN Intrinsic Value Export February 17th 19 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Ipsen as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

