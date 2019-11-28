Calculating The Fair Value Of Malmbergs Elektriska AB (publ) (STO:MEAB B)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Malmbergs Elektriska AB (publ) (STO:MEAB B) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) kr43.4m kr40.5m kr38.7m kr37.5m kr36.8m kr36.3m kr36.1m kr35.9m kr35.9m kr35.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -9.65% Est @ -6.62% Est @ -4.51% Est @ -3.02% Est @ -1.99% Est @ -1.26% Est @ -0.75% Est @ -0.4% Est @ -0.15% Est @ 0.03% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% kr40.6 kr35.5 kr31.7 kr28.7 kr26.4 kr24.3 kr22.6 kr21.1 kr19.7 kr18.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = kr268m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr36m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 6.9%– 0.4%) = kr557m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= kr557m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= kr286m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is kr554m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of kr56.2, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malmbergs Elektriska as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.086. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.