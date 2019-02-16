Calculating The Fair Value Of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $878.04 $967.26 $1.17k $1.50k $1.58k Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 11.77% $785.55 $774.23 $840.62 $962.96 $903.94

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$4.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.6b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (11.8% – 2.7%) = US$18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$18b ÷ ( 1 + 11.8%)5 = US$10b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$15b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $22.11. Compared to the current share price of $19.29, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 13% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Marvell Technology Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.244. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.