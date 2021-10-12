Calculating The Fair Value Of MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$13.1m AU$13.5m AU$11.1m AU$9.80m AU$9.04m AU$8.61m AU$8.36m AU$8.24m AU$8.21m AU$8.23m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -17.68% Est @ -11.82% Est @ -7.72% Est @ -4.84% Est @ -2.83% Est @ -1.42% Est @ -0.44% Est @ 0.25% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% AU$12.2 AU$11.8 AU$9.1 AU$7.5 AU$6.5 AU$5.7 AU$5.2 AU$4.8 AU$4.5 AU$4.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$71m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$8.2m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.9%) = AU$164m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$164m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= AU$84m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$155m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$3.8, the company appears about fair value at a 8.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MaxiPARTS as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.167. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For MaxiPARTS, we've put together three additional elements you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for MaxiPARTS we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MXI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

