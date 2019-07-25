Calculating The Fair Value Of MTQ Corporation Limited (SGX:M05)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MTQ Corporation Limited (SGX:M05) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD2.8m SGD3.5m SGD4.1m SGD4.7m SGD5.1m SGD5.5m SGD5.8m SGD6.1m SGD6.3m SGD6.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 33.03% Est @ 23.81% Est @ 17.36% Est @ 12.84% Est @ 9.68% Est @ 7.47% Est @ 5.92% Est @ 4.83% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.54% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 10.29% SGD2.6 SGD2.9 SGD3.1 SGD3.1 SGD3.1 SGD3.1 SGD2.9 SGD2.8 SGD2.6 SGD2.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SGD28.7m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$6.6m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (10.3% – 2.3%) = S$84m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SGDS$84m ÷ ( 1 + 10.3%)10 = SGD31.61m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SGD60.30m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SGD0.28. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.23, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

SGX:M05 Intrinsic value, July 25th 2019

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MTQ as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.34. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.