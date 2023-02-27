Calculating The Fair Value Of Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA)

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Perdana Petroleum Berhad is RM0.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of RM0.20 suggests Perdana Petroleum Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • When compared to theindustry average discount of -93%, Perdana Petroleum Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM54.3m

RM51.5m

RM50.1m

RM49.7m

RM49.9m

RM50.7m

RM51.7m

RM53.0m

RM54.5m

RM56.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -9.13%

Est @ -5.32%

Est @ -2.65%

Est @ -0.79%

Est @ 0.52%

Est @ 1.43%

Est @ 2.08%

Est @ 2.52%

Est @ 2.84%

Est @ 3.06%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15%

RM47.1

RM38.6

RM32.5

RM28.0

RM24.3

RM21.4

RM18.9

RM16.8

RM14.9

RM13.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM256m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM56m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM489m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM489m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM116m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM372m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Perdana Petroleum Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.485. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Perdana Petroleum Berhad, we've compiled three essential items you should look at:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Perdana Petroleum Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

