Calculating The Fair Value Of Savor Limited (NZSE:SVR)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Savor Limited (NZSE:SVR) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$1.39m NZ$1.57m NZ$1.71m NZ$1.84m NZ$1.94m NZ$2.03m NZ$2.11m NZ$2.18m NZ$2.24m NZ$2.30m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 16.86% Est @ 12.43% Est @ 9.33% Est @ 7.16% Est @ 5.64% Est @ 4.57% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 2.69% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% NZ$1.3 NZ$1.3 NZ$1.3 NZ$1.3 NZ$1.2 NZ$1.1 NZ$1.1 NZ$1.0 NZ$1.0 NZ$0.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$11m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$2.3m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (10.0%– 2.1%) = NZ$30m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$30m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= NZ$11m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$22m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Savor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.538. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Savor, we've put together three essential factors you should explore:

