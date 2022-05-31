Calculating The Fair Value Of Savor Limited (NZSE:SVR)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Savor Limited (NZSE:SVR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$1.37m NZ$1.52m NZ$1.64m NZ$1.75m NZ$1.83m NZ$1.91m NZ$1.98m NZ$2.04m NZ$2.10m NZ$2.15m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 14.68% Est @ 10.89% Est @ 8.23% Est @ 6.38% Est @ 5.07% Est @ 4.16% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 2.55% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% NZ$1.3 NZ$1.3 NZ$1.3 NZ$1.2 NZ$1.2 NZ$1.2 NZ$1.1 NZ$1.0 NZ$1.0 NZ$0.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$11m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$2.1m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.0%) = NZ$32m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$32m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= NZ$14m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$25m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Savor as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.598. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Savor, we've put together three further factors you should further examine:

