Calculating The Fair Value Of Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM)

Key Insights

  • Shriro Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$0.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of AU$0.69 suggests Shriro Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Does the March share price for Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Shriro Holdings

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$6.89m

AU$5.45m

AU$4.69m

AU$4.26m

AU$4.01m

AU$3.86m

AU$3.79m

AU$3.76m

AU$3.76m

AU$3.79m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -30.60%

Est @ -20.84%

Est @ -14.01%

Est @ -9.23%

Est @ -5.88%

Est @ -3.54%

Est @ -1.90%

Est @ -0.75%

Est @ 0.05%

Est @ 0.62%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%

AU$6.3

AU$4.6

AU$3.7

AU$3.1

AU$2.7

AU$2.4

AU$2.1

AU$1.9

AU$1.8

AU$1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$30m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$3.8m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.6%– 1.9%) = AU$58m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$58m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= AU$25m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$56m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shriro Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.124. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Shriro Holdings, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Shriro Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

