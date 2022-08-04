Calculating The Fair Value Of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM)

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Service Stream

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We have to calculate the value of Service Stream slightly differently to other stocks because it is a construction company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= AU$0.05 / (7.0% – 1.8%)

= AU$0.9

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Service Stream as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.223. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Service Stream, we've put together three further factors you should look at:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Service Stream .

  2. Future Earnings: How does SSM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Stocks: Albemarle Earnings Outlook Rockets, But ALB Stock Reverses Lower

    Lithium stocks erupted after Q1 results. What will the Q2 reporting period hold for Livent and Albemarle?

  • Is Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Trading At A 31% Discount?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Albemarle Corporation...

  • Dems consider changes to economic bill, weekend votes ahead

    Democrats considered reshaping proposed taxes on the wealthy and huge corporations, and possibly adding billions for the West's historic drought, as lawmakers aimed for initial votes Saturday on the party's economic legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his timetable Thursday as party leaders worked behind the scenes in hopes of winning the unanimity they will need to succeed. The election-year bill, housing President Joe Biden's and congressional Democrats' top priorities, would provide hundreds of billions in spending and tax credits to spur clean energy, reinforce fossil fuels and renew government support for people buying private health insurance.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • Oracle layoffs also may be affecting Cerner employees

    As Oracle tries to digest its recent Cerner acquisition and respond to market headwinds, reports indicate that the Austin-based tech giant has started eliminating jobs.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so t

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy now before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins. With consumer prices rising by 5.4% in July, experts are becoming increasingly convinced that recession […]

  • Paramount Q2 Earnings: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Dogfight with Streaming Costs

    "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $1 billion before the end of Q2; Paramount's streaming expenses were more than $1.6 billion in the quarter.