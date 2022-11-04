Calculating The Fair Value Of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA)

How far off is Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM7.50b RM8.05b RM4.40b RM4.72b RM4.13b RM3.81b RM3.65b RM3.58b RM3.57b RM3.60b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -12.53% Est @ -7.7% Est @ -4.33% Est @ -1.96% Est @ -0.31% Est @ 0.85% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% RM6.9k RM6.7k RM3.4k RM3.3k RM2.6k RM2.2k RM1.9k RM1.7k RM1.6k RM1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM32b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.6b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.4%– 3.6%) = RM63b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM63b÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= RM26b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM58b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM8.2, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tenaga Nasional Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.894. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Tenaga Nasional Berhad, we've put together three important items you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does TENAGA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day

