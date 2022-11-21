Calculating The Fair Value Of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is TWC Enterprises Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$29.4m CA$29.1m CA$29.0m CA$29.1m CA$29.3m CA$29.6m CA$29.9m CA$30.3m CA$30.8m CA$31.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.4% Est @ -1.17% Est @ -0.31% Est @ 0.29% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 1% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.35% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.53% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% CA$27.5 CA$25.3 CA$23.6 CA$22.0 CA$20.7 CA$19.5 CA$18.4 CA$17.4 CA$16.5 CA$15.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$206m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$31m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.7%) = CA$581m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$581m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= CA$291m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$497m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$16.8, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TWC Enterprises as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.066. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For TWC Enterprises, there are three important elements you should look at:

