Calculating The Fair Value Of Wayland Group (CNSX:WAYL)

Does the January share price for Wayland Group (CNSX:WAYL) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Wayland Group by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$-28.00 CA$30.04 CA$35.44 CA$41.47 CA$48.10 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18%, capped from 19.91% Est @ 17%, capped from 19.91% Est @ 16%, capped from 19.91% Present Value Discounted @ 17.66% CA$-23.80 CA$21.70 CA$21.76 CA$21.64 CA$21.33

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$63m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 17.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$48m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (17.7% – 2.3%) = CA$321m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CA$321m ÷ ( 1 + 17.7%)5 = CA$142m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$205m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of CA$0.96. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.94, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 2.2% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Wayland Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 17.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 2. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

