Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Ahimsa Industries Limited (NSE:AHIMSA)

How far off is Ahimsa Industries Limited (NSE:AHIMSA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Ahimsa Industries

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹21.8m ₹21.9m ₹22.5m ₹23.4m ₹24.6m ₹26.1m ₹27.7m ₹29.6m ₹31.7m ₹33.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.42% Est @ 0.57% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 4.13% Est @ 5.16% Est @ 5.87% Est @ 6.38% Est @ 6.73% Est @ 6.98% Est @ 7.15% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 17% ₹18.6 ₹15.9 ₹13.9 ₹12.4 ₹11.1 ₹10.0 ₹9.1 ₹8.3 ₹7.5 ₹6.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₹113m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹34m× (1 + 7.6%) ÷ 17%– 7.6%) = ₹375m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₹375m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= ₹76m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹189m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of ₹31.6, the company appears about fair value at a 8.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NSEI:AHIMSA Intrinsic value, November 12th 2019 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ahimsa Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.132. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.