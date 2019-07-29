Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Aliaxis SA (EBR:094124352)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Aliaxis SA (EBR:094124352) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €147.8m €146.4m €145.8m €145.7m €146.0m €146.5m €147.2m €148.0m €149.0m €150.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.67% Est @ -0.94% Est @ -0.43% Est @ -0.07% Est @ 0.18% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.48% Est @ 0.57% Est @ 0.63% Est @ 0.67% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 11.09% €133.1 €118.6 €106.3 €95.7 €86.3 €77.9 €70.5 €63.8 €57.8 €52.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €862.4m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €150m × (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (11.1% – 0.8%) = €1.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = €€1.5b ÷ ( 1 + 11.1%)10 = €511.45m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €1.37b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of €17.45. Compared to the current share price of €18.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aliaxis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.518. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.