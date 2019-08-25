Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of APL Apollo Tubes Limited (NSE:APLAPOLLO)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of APL Apollo Tubes Limited (NSE:APLAPOLLO) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's the estimated valuation?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (₹, Millions)
|₹-350.0m
|₹2.0b
|₹2.6b
|₹3.3b
|₹4.0b
|₹4.7b
|₹5.3b
|₹6.0b
|₹6.6b
|₹7.3b
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x2
|Est @ 34.42%
|Est @ 26.36%
|Est @ 20.72%
|Est @ 16.77%
|Est @ 14%
|Est @ 12.07%
|Est @ 10.71%
|Est @ 9.76%
|Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 16.81%
|₹-299.6
|₹1.4k
|₹1.6k
|₹1.8k
|₹1.8k
|₹1.8k
|₹1.8k
|₹1.7k
|₹1.6k
|₹1.5k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹14.9b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16.8%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹7.3b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (16.8% – 7.6%) = ₹84b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹84b ÷ ( 1 + 16.8%)10 = ₹17.84b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹32.77b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹1350.59. Relative to the current share price of ₹1301.35, the company appears about fair value at a 3.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at APL Apollo Tubes as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.076. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For APL Apollo Tubes, I've compiled three additional factors you should further research:
