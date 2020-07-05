Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$618.6m AU$616.5m AU$578.0m AU$568.3m AU$565.5m AU$567.4m AU$572.6m AU$580.1m AU$589.4m AU$599.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.67% Est @ -0.49% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.32% Est @ 1.6% Est @ 1.8% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% AU$570 AU$523 AU$452 AU$410 AU$376 AU$347 AU$323 AU$301 AU$282 AU$265

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$3.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$600m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5%– 2.3%) = AU$9.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$9.8b÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= AU$4.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$8.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$5.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aurizon Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.044. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.