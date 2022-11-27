Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €6.90m €4.80m €5.10m €4.03m €3.44m €3.09m €2.86m €2.72m €2.63m €2.56m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -20.97% Est @ -14.67% Est @ -10.26% Est @ -7.17% Est @ -5.01% Est @ -3.5% Est @ -2.44% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 4.4% €6.6 €4.4 €4.5 €3.4 €2.8 €2.4 €2.1 €1.9 €1.8 €1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €31m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.03%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.6m× (1 + 0.03%) ÷ (4.4%– 0.03%) = €59m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €59m÷ ( 1 + 4.4%)10= €38m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €69m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €5.0, the company appears about fair value at a 4.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bastei Lübbe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.854. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Bastei Lübbe, there are three essential aspects you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Bastei Lübbe we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BST's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

