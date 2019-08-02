Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (HKG:1599)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (HKG:1599) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

As Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group operates in the construction sector, we need to calculate the intrinsic value slightly differently. In this approach dividends per share (DPS) are used, as free cash flow is difficult to estimate and often not reported by analysts. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. The 'Gordon Growth Model' is used, which simply assumes that dividend payments will continue to increase at a sustainable growth rate forever. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.9%. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of CN¥1.69. However, 1599’s primary listing is in Hong Kong, and 1 share of 1599 in CNY represents 1.135 ( CNY/ HKD) share of SEHK:1599, so the intrinsic value per share in HKD is HK$1.92. Compared to the current share price of HK$2.23, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= CN¥0.15 / (10.9% – 2%)

= HK$1.92

SEHK:1599 Intrinsic value, August 2nd 2019 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.343. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.