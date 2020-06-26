Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Churchill China

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£6.83m UK£7.70m UK£8.41m UK£8.98m UK£9.45m UK£9.82m UK£10.1m UK£10.4m UK£10.6m UK£10.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 17.6% Est @ 12.69% Est @ 9.25% Est @ 6.84% Est @ 5.15% Est @ 3.97% Est @ 3.15% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 1.88% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% UK£6.3 UK£6.5 UK£6.5 UK£6.4 UK£6.2 UK£5.9 UK£5.6 UK£5.3 UK£5.0 UK£4.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£58m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.8%– 1.2%) = UK£144m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£144m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= UK£62m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£120m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£10.4, the company appears about fair value at a 5.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

AIM:CHH Discounted Cash Flow June 26th 2020 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Churchill China as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.096. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.