Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Coca-Cola HBC

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (€, Millions)

€395.9m

€438.1m

€416.7m

€403.6m

€395.9m

€391.7m

€389.9m

€389.7m

€390.6m

€392.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x5

Est @ -4.88%

Est @ -3.14%

Est @ -1.92%

Est @ -1.06%

Est @ -0.47%

Est @ -0.05%

Est @ 0.25%

Est @ 0.45%

Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 4.5%

€379

€401

€365

€339

€318

€301

€287

€274

€263

€253

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €3.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €392m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (4.5%– 0.9%) = €11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €11b÷ ( 1 + 4.5%)10= €7.2b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €10b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£20.4, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coca-Cola HBC as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.837. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Coca-Cola HBC, we've put together three essential elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Coca-Cola HBC has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CCH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October

    The bankrupt crypto firm is also short of $2.8 billion in crypto assets, the court filing reveals.

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • How Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg makes and spends his $65 billion fortune, from Italian sports cars to millions in Hawaii real estate

    Mark Zuckerberg spends his billions on mostly charity and real estate, like a San Francisco home that he just sold for $31 million.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • 15 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade

    In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • Six REITs in Price Uptrends From January To Now

    The benchmark real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF — the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE) — is lower than it was at the beginning of January, lodging it firmly in a downtrend. The XLRE, as it’s known, started the year at $51 and today goes for $44.99. That’s an 11.8% loss if you had picked up the basket of REITs in the fund. Fortunately, not all REITS are headed in the downward direction. As a matter of fact, here are six with prices heading solidly upward since January Ce