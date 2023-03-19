Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Colgate-Palmolive fair value estimate is US$79.47

Colgate-Palmolive's US$72.20 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The US$81.00 analyst price target for CL is 1.9% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.66b US$2.89b US$3.08b US$3.23b US$3.35b US$3.47b US$3.57b US$3.67b US$3.76b US$3.85b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x5 Est @ 4.77% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.39% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$2.0k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$23b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.9b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.1%) = US$83b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$83b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$43b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$66b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$72.2, the company appears about fair value at a 9.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Colgate-Palmolive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Colgate-Palmolive

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Household Products market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Colgate-Palmolive, we've put together three essential factors you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

