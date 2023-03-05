Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, DSW Capital fair value estimate is UK£0.89

With UK£0.75 share price, DSW Capital appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£736.0k UK£301.0k UK£1.05m UK£1.13m UK£1.20m UK£1.25m UK£1.30m UK£1.33m UK£1.36m UK£1.39m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.89% Est @ 5.87% Est @ 4.45% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 1.94% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% UK£0.7 UK£0.3 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.8 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£7.4m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.4m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.2%) = UK£24m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£24m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= UK£12m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£20m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DSW Capital as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.839. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for DSW Capital

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For DSW Capital, there are three pertinent items you should further research:

