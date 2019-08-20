Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Genovis AB (publ) (STO:GENO)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Genovis AB (publ) (STO:GENO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) SEK9.0m SEK22.0m SEK34.9m SEK49.3m SEK63.5m SEK76.4m SEK87.5m SEK96.4m SEK103.4m SEK108.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 58.6% Est @ 41.15% Est @ 28.94% Est @ 20.39% Est @ 14.4% Est @ 10.21% Est @ 7.28% Est @ 5.22% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 6.44% SEK8.5 SEK19.4 SEK28.9 SEK38.4 SEK46.5 SEK52.6 SEK56.5 SEK58.5 SEK59.0 SEK58.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SEK426.5m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr109m × (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (6.4% – 0.4%) = kr1.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SEKkr1.8b ÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10 = SEK974.84m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SEK1.40b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SEK22.21. Compared to the current share price of SEK24.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

OM:GENO Intrinsic value, August 20th 2019 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Genovis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.