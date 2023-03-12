Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)

Key Insights

Goldplat's estimated fair value is UK£0.10 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.091 suggests Goldplat is potentially trading close to its fair value

Goldplat's peers are currently trading at a premium of 11% on average

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.83m UK£1.68m UK£1.59m UK£1.54m UK£1.51m UK£1.49m UK£1.48m UK£1.48m UK£1.49m UK£1.50m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -12.13% Est @ -8.15% Est @ -5.36% Est @ -3.41% Est @ -2.04% Est @ -1.08% Est @ -0.41% Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.61% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% UK£1.7 UK£1.4 UK£1.2 UK£1.1 UK£1.0 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7 UK£0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£9.9m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.5m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.6%– 1.2%) = UK£18m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£18m÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= UK£7.2m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£17m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.09, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Goldplat as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.215. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Goldplat, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Goldplat that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does GDP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

