Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02)

How far off is Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
See our latest analysis for Haw Par
What's the estimated valuation?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (SGD, Millions)
|S$85.6m
|S$90.9m
|S$95.3m
|S$99.1m
|S$102.3m
|S$105.2m
|S$107.9m
|S$110.3m
|S$112.7m
|S$114.9m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Est @ 8.12%
|Est @ 6.21%
|Est @ 4.87%
|Est @ 3.93%
|Est @ 3.28%
|Est @ 2.82%
|Est @ 2.5%
|Est @ 2.27%
|Est @ 2.12%
|Est @ 2.01%
|Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1%
|S$80.7
|S$80.8
|S$79.8
|S$78.2
|S$76.1
|S$73.8
|S$71.3
|S$68.7
|S$66.1
|S$63.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$738m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$115m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ 6.1%– 1.8%) = S$2.7b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$2.7b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= S$1.5b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$2.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$9.7, the company appears about fair value at a 3.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Haw Par as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Haw Par, We've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:
- Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Haw Par (1 is concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here.
- Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
- Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every SG stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.