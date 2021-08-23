Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Hemisphere Energy Corporation (CVE:HME)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hemisphere Energy Corporation (CVE:HME) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$3.66m CA$4.01m CA$4.29m CA$4.52m CA$4.71m CA$4.87m CA$5.01m CA$5.13m CA$5.24m CA$5.34m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 12.73% Est @ 9.37% Est @ 7.02% Est @ 5.37% Est @ 4.22% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 2.85% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 1.98% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% CA$3.4 CA$3.4 CA$3.4 CA$3.3 CA$3.2 CA$3.0 CA$2.9 CA$2.7 CA$2.6 CA$2.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$30m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$5.3m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.5%) = CA$82m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$82m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= CA$38m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$68m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hemisphere Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.394. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Hemisphere Energy, we've put together three essential aspects you should look at:

