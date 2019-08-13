Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Hifab Group AB (publ) (STO:HIFA B)

Does the August share price for Hifab Group AB (publ) (STO:HIFA B) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) SEK8.0m SEK11.0m SEK11.1m SEK11.2m SEK11.3m SEK11.3m SEK11.4m SEK11.5m SEK11.5m SEK11.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.93% Est @ 0.78% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 0.52% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 0.48% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 6.11% SEK7.5 SEK9.8 SEK9.3 SEK8.8 SEK8.4 SEK7.9 SEK7.5 SEK7.1 SEK6.8 SEK6.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SEK79.5m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr12m × (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (6.1% – 0.4%) = kr205m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SEKkr205m ÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10 = SEK113.09m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SEK192.62m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SEK3.17. Relative to the current share price of SEK2.6, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hifab Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.952. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.