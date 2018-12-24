Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for HP by following the link below.

Is HPQ fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $3.72k $3.62k $3.62k $3.00k $2.52k Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ -17%, capped from -18.01% Est @ -16%, capped from -18.01% Present Value Discounted @ 11.59% $3.34k $2.91k $2.60k $1.94k $1.46k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$12b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.5b × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (11.6% – 2.9%) = US$30b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$30b ÷ ( 1 + 11.6%)5 = US$17b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$30b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $19.06. Relative to the current share price of $19.65, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at HP as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.225. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

