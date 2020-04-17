Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$59.8m US$103.2m US$174.2m US$229.0m US$287.0m US$330.0m US$366.3m US$396.4m US$421.3m US$442.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x13 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.97% Est @ 11% Est @ 8.22% Est @ 6.28% Est @ 4.92% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% US$55.8 US$89.7 US$141 US$173 US$202 US$217 US$224 US$226 US$224 US$219

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$442m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ 7.3%– 1.7%) = US$8.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.1b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$4.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$136, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at HubSpot as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.015. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.