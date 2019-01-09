Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Does the January share price for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for ICF International

Step by step through the calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $91.26 $97.17 $102.88 $108.92 $115.33 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.88% Est @ 5.88% Est @ 5.88% Present Value Discounted @ 9.87% $83.06 $80.49 $77.56 $74.74 $72.02

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$388m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$115m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (9.9% – 2.9%) = US$1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$1.7b ÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)5 = US$1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$1.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $77.41. Relative to the current share price of $66.12, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 15% discount to what it is available for right now.

NasdaqGS:ICFI Intrinsic Value Export January 9th 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at ICF International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.982. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For ICFI, there are three relevant aspects you should look at: