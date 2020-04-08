Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of King Fook Holdings Limited (HKG:280)

Does the April share price for King Fook Holdings Limited (HKG:280) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$32.8m HK$24.4m HK$20.1m HK$17.7m HK$16.4m HK$15.5m HK$15.1m HK$14.8m HK$14.7m HK$14.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -37.35% Est @ -25.68% Est @ -17.51% Est @ -11.79% Est @ -7.79% Est @ -4.99% Est @ -3.03% Est @ -1.65% Est @ -0.69% Est @ -0.02% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% HK$30.3 HK$20.8 HK$15.9 HK$12.9 HK$11.0 HK$9.7 HK$8.7 HK$7.9 HK$7.2 HK$6.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$131m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$15m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 8.2%– 1.6%) = HK$224m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$224m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= HK$102m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is HK$233m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 5.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at King Fook Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.097. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.