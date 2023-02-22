Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, KUB Malaysia Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.52

Current share price of RM0.54 suggests KUB Malaysia Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -355%, KUB Malaysia Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM16.9m RM20.8m RM24.3m RM27.4m RM30.1m RM32.6m RM34.8m RM36.8m RM38.7m RM40.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 30.71% Est @ 22.57% Est @ 16.87% Est @ 12.88% Est @ 10.09% Est @ 8.13% Est @ 6.76% Est @ 5.81% Est @ 5.13% Est @ 4.67% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM15.0 RM16.3 RM16.9 RM16.9 RM16.5 RM15.8 RM14.9 RM14.0 RM13.0 RM12.1

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM151m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM41m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM453m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM453m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM135m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM287m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KUB Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.157. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For KUB Malaysia Berhad, we've compiled three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with KUB Malaysia Berhad . Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

