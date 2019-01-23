Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV)

Does the January share price for Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Lovisa Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) A$28.57 A$37.37 A$46.50 A$53.97 A$62.60 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 16.06% Est @ 16%, capped from 16.06% Present Value Discounted @ 8.46% A$26.34 A$31.76 A$36.44 A$39.00 A$41.71

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= AU$175m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$63m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.3%) = AU$1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = AU$1.0b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = AU$694m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is AU$869m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of A$8.23. Compared to the current share price of A$7.03, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 15% discount to what it is available for right now.

ASX:LOV Intrinsic Value Export January 23rd 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Lovisa Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.