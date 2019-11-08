Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$9.30m AU$7.20m AU$5.80m AU$5.04m AU$4.61m AU$4.36m AU$4.23m AU$4.17m AU$4.16m AU$4.18m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -13.19% Est @ -8.54% Est @ -5.28% Est @ -3% Est @ -1.41% Est @ -0.29% Est @ 0.49% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% AU$8.3 AU$5.7 AU$4.1 AU$3.2 AU$2.6 AU$2.2 AU$1.9 AU$1.7 AU$1.5 AU$1.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$32m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.2m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ 12%– 2.3%) = AU$45m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$45m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= AU$14m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$46m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MaxiTRANS Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.611. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.