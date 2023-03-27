Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of MEDIQON Group AG (ETR:MCE)

Key Insights

  • MEDIQON Group's estimated fair value is €10.44 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • MEDIQON Group's €12.50 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

  • MEDIQON Group's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -38%

Does the March share price for MEDIQON Group AG (ETR:MCE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for MEDIQON Group

Is MEDIQON Group Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (€, Millions)

€7.68m

€8.63m

€9.38m

€9.96m

€10.4m

€10.7m

€10.9m

€11.1m

€11.3m

€11.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 17.61%

Est @ 12.37%

Est @ 8.71%

Est @ 6.15%

Est @ 4.35%

Est @ 3.09%

Est @ 2.21%

Est @ 1.60%

Est @ 1.17%

Est @ 0.86%

Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5%

€7.2

€7.6

€7.8

€7.7

€7.6

€7.4

€7.1

€6.7

€6.4

€6.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €72m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €11m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (6.5%– 0.2%) = €180m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €180m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= €96m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €168m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €12.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MEDIQON Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.063. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MEDIQON Group

Strength

  • Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

  • Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

  • Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MCE's earnings prospects.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For MEDIQON Group, we've put together three fundamental elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for MEDIQON Group (1 is concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

  2. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

