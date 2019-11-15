Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited (HKG:1827)

Does the November share price for Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited (HKG:1827) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$22.0m HK$21.3m HK$20.9m HK$20.8m HK$20.8m HK$21.0m HK$21.2m HK$21.5m HK$21.9m HK$22.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -5.5% Est @ -3.25% Est @ -1.67% Est @ -0.57% Est @ 0.2% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.7% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% HK$20.5 HK$18.5 HK$16.9 HK$15.7 HK$14.6 HK$13.7 HK$12.9 HK$12.2 HK$11.6 HK$11.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$147m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$22m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 7.3%– 2.0%) = HK$426m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$426m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= HK$210m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$357m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$1.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

SEHK:1827 Intrinsic value, November 15th 2019

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Miricor Enterprises Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.