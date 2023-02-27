Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of MMAG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MMAG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for MMAG Holdings Berhad is RM0.018 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.015 share price, MMAG Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of MMAG Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 45% premium

How far off is MMAG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MMAG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.28m RM3.62m RM5.16m RM6.75m RM8.28m RM9.68m RM10.9m RM12.0m RM13.0m RM13.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 83.01% Est @ 59.18% Est @ 42.50% Est @ 30.82% Est @ 22.64% Est @ 16.92% Est @ 12.92% Est @ 10.11% Est @ 8.15% Est @ 6.78% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 20% RM1.9 RM2.5 RM3.0 RM3.3 RM3.4 RM3.3 RM3.1 RM2.9 RM2.6 RM2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM28m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 20%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM14m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (20%– 3.6%) = RM90m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM90m÷ ( 1 + 20%)10= RM15m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM43m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.01, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MMAG Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 20%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MMAG Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MMAG's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MMAG.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For MMAG Holdings Berhad, we've put together three important factors you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with MMAG Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

