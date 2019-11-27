Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Numulae Gestión de Servicios SOCIMI, S.A. (BME:YNUM)

Does the November share price for Numulae Gestión de Servicios SOCIMI, S.A. (BME:YNUM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Numulae Gestión de Servicios SOCIMI fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.56m €1.83m €2.06m €2.25m €2.40m €2.53m €2.63m €2.72m €2.80m €2.87m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 23.97% Est @ 17.24% Est @ 12.52% Est @ 9.22% Est @ 6.91% Est @ 5.3% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.37% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 2.43% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 14% €1.4 €1.4 €1.4 €1.3 €1.3 €1.2 €1.1 €1.0 €0.9 €0.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €11m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.9m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ 14%– 1.5%) = €23m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €23m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= €6.4m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €17m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €1.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Numulae Gestión de Servicios SOCIMI as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.518. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.