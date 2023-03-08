Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES)

Key Insights

Pressure Technologies' estimated fair value is UK£0.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.39 share price, Pressure Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Pressure Technologies are currently trading on average at a 54% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Pressure Technologies Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.10m UK£1.30m UK£1.44m UK£1.56m UK£1.65m UK£1.73m UK£1.79m UK£1.84m UK£1.88m UK£1.92m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.06% Est @ 8.08% Est @ 6.00% Est @ 4.55% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 2.81% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 1.97% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 14% UK£1.0 UK£1.0 UK£1.0 UK£0.9 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£8.1m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.9m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (14%– 1.2%) = UK£16m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£16m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= UK£4.4m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£13m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pressure Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.777. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pressure Technologies

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Pressure Technologies, we've compiled three essential items you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Pressure Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does PRES's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

