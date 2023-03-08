Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Pressure Technologies' estimated fair value is UK£0.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • With UK£0.39 share price, Pressure Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • Peers of Pressure Technologies are currently trading on average at a 54% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Pressure Technologies

Is Pressure Technologies Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£1.10m

UK£1.30m

UK£1.44m

UK£1.56m

UK£1.65m

UK£1.73m

UK£1.79m

UK£1.84m

UK£1.88m

UK£1.92m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 11.06%

Est @ 8.08%

Est @ 6.00%

Est @ 4.55%

Est @ 3.53%

Est @ 2.81%

Est @ 2.32%

Est @ 1.97%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 14%

UK£1.0

UK£1.0

UK£1.0

UK£0.9

UK£0.9

UK£0.8

UK£0.7

UK£0.7

UK£0.6

UK£0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£8.1m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.9m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (14%– 1.2%) = UK£16m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£16m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= UK£4.4m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£13m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pressure Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.777. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pressure Technologies

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

  • Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Pressure Technologies, we've compiled three essential items you should explore:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Pressure Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

  2. Future Earnings: How does PRES's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Revealed: the most lucrative cities to rent out a room

    The average spare room earned its host £2,400 last year as households turned to tourism to meet rising mortgage and utility bills.

  • Blancco Technology Group plc's (LON:BLTG) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Blancco Technology Group's (LON:BLTG) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. We wonder if and what role...

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Softcat plc (LON:SCT)?

    While Softcat plc ( LON:SCT ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price...

  • Private Equity Slows China Investments as Biden Prepares Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley are learning once again that investing in China can be fraught.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayThe Biden administration is close to c

  • Undersea graveyard for imported CO2 opens in Denmark

    Denmark inaugurates Wednesday a project to store carbon dioxide 1,800 metres beneath the North Sea, the first country in the world to bury CO2 imported from abroad."It will help us reach our climate goals, and since our subsoil contains a storage potential far larger than our own emissions, we are able to store carbon from other countries as well," Climate Minister Lars Aagaard told AFP. - North Sea advantages - The North Sea is particularly suitable for this type of project as the region alread

  • Heathrow forced to cut passenger fees following battle with airlines - live updates

    Heathrow Airport has been told to cut passenger charges for airlines next year after regulators were pressured by operators who have long said charges at the hub are too high.

  • Asian stocks tumble amid fears about faster rate hikes

    Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates faster if pressure stays high on inflation. Wall Street shuddered Tuesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank would keep interest rates higher if need be to fight inflation.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Rivian's Falling, but Another Vehicle Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit

    Tuesday morning brought some bad news for these two industrial stocks even as the market looked poised to inch higher.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • At an All-Time Low, Is It Time to Give Up on Rivian Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) crashed to a new all-time intraday low on Thursday after the electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed its 2022 production estimate. To its credit, Rivian went public at the perfect time, as it raised a boatload of cash and fetched a premium valuation. Since then, the IPO and venture capital markets have dried up as equity valuations have compressed and rising interest rates have contributed to higher capital costs.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Missing $96,000 is your problem, Coinbase allegedly told account holder who had life savings cleaned out

    The crypto exchange’s response to the alleged theft “disclaimed any responsibility for the hacking of its customers’ accounts.”

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With 54% to 675% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the high-water price targets of select analysts and Wall Street pundits, these fast-paced AI stocks are poised to skyrocket.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $38.15, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session.