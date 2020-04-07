Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH)

Does the April share price for PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for PWR Holdings

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$10.3m AU$12.5m AU$15.9m AU$17.4m AU$18.6m AU$19.6m AU$20.3m AU$20.9m AU$21.5m AU$21.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.4% Est @ 6.9% Est @ 5.16% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% AU$9.6 AU$10.9 AU$13.0 AU$13.3 AU$13.3 AU$13.1 AU$12.7 AU$12.3 AU$11.8 AU$11.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$121m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$22m× (1 + 1.1%) ÷ 6.9%– 1.1%) = AU$380m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$380m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$195m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$316m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$3.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ASX:PWH Intrinsic value April 7th 2020 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PWR Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.072. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.