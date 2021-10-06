Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Quantum Health Group Limited (ASX:QTM) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$5.41m AU$4.80m AU$4.44m AU$4.23m AU$4.12m AU$4.07m AU$4.05m AU$4.06m AU$4.09m AU$4.14m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -17.09% Est @ -11.4% Est @ -7.43% Est @ -4.64% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -1.32% Est @ -0.37% Est @ 0.3% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 1.1% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% AU$5.1 AU$4.3 AU$3.8 AU$3.4 AU$3.1 AU$2.9 AU$2.8 AU$2.6 AU$2.5 AU$2.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$33m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.1m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.5%– 1.9%) = AU$115m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$115m÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= AU$67m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$100m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Quantum Health Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.839. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Quantum Health Group, we've put together three further factors you should consider:

