Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (ASX:SBW)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Shekel Brainweigh fair value estimate is AU$0.076

Current share price of AU$0.08 suggests Shekel Brainweigh is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -116%, Shekel Brainweigh's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (ASX:SBW) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$400.0k US$567.9k US$738.0k US$897.0k US$1.04m US$1.16m US$1.26m US$1.34m US$1.41m US$1.47m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 41.96% Est @ 29.95% Est @ 21.55% Est @ 15.66% Est @ 11.54% Est @ 8.66% Est @ 6.64% Est @ 5.23% Est @ 4.24% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$0.4 US$0.5 US$0.5 US$0.6 US$0.6 US$0.6 US$0.6 US$0.5 US$0.5 US$0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$5.2m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.5m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = US$15m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$15m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$4.7m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$9.9m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.08, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shekel Brainweigh as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.708. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Shekel Brainweigh

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Shekel Brainweigh, we've put together three relevant aspects you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Shekel Brainweigh is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does SBW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

