Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Shreyans Industries Limited (NSE:SHREYANIND)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Shreyans Industries Limited (NSE:SHREYANIND) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹177.9m ₹194.3m ₹211.3m ₹229.0m ₹247.6m ₹267.3m ₹288.2m ₹310.5m ₹334.4m ₹360.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.95% Est @ 9.23% Est @ 8.72% Est @ 8.37% Est @ 8.13% Est @ 7.95% Est @ 7.83% Est @ 7.75% Est @ 7.69% Est @ 7.65% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 19.12% ₹149.4 ₹137.0 ₹125.0 ₹113.7 ₹103.2 ₹93.6 ₹84.7 ₹76.6 ₹69.3 ₹62.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹1.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 19.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹360m × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (19.1% – 7.6%) = ₹3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹3.3b ÷ ( 1 + 19.1%)10 = ₹581.94m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹1.60b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹115.51. Relative to the current share price of ₹107.2, the company appears about fair value at a 7.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shreyans Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 19.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.345. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.