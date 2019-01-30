Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (HKG:16)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (HKG:16) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$20.36k HK$21.96k HK$25.25k HK$27.55k HK$30.05k Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Est @ 9.09% Est @ 9.09% Present Value Discounted @ 8.78% HK$18.72k HK$18.56k HK$19.61k HK$19.67k HK$19.72k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$96b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$30b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (8.8% – 2%) = HK$452b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$452b ÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)5 = HK$297b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$393b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$135.64. Compared to the current share price of HK$129.7, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 4.4% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Sun Hung Kai Properties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.848. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.