Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of SysGroup plc (LON:SYS)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.07m UK£912.8k UK£822.1k UK£767.0k UK£733.1k UK£712.4k UK£700.1k UK£693.6k UK£690.8k UK£690.8k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -21.2% Est @ -14.58% Est @ -9.94% Est @ -6.69% Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.83% Est @ -1.72% Est @ -0.94% Est @ -0.39% Est @ -0.01% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% UK£1.0 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.4 UK£0.4 UK£0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£5.0m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£691k× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.9%– 0.9%) = UK£14m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£14m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= UK£7.7m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£13m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SysGroup as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.047. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For SysGroup, we've put together three fundamental items you should consider:

