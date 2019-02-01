Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €131.23 €139.13 €164.17 €192.08 €222.81 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 18%, capped from 19.97% Est @ 17%, capped from 19.97% Est @ 16%, capped from 19.97% Present Value Discounted @ 17.44% €111.74 €100.87 €101.36 €100.98 €99.74

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €515m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 17.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €223m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (17.4% – 1.2%) = €1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €1.4b ÷ ( 1 + 17.4%)5 = €623m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €1.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of £1.91. Compared to the current share price of £1.9, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 0.4% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at TI Fluid Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 17.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.848. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

